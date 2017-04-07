WIN! 50 aquapac dry bags up for grabs

In celebration of PBO’s golden year we’re offering free dry bags to 50 lucky readers.
To be in with a chance to win an aquapac dry bag, simply take a photo of yourself with the 50th anniversary edition of the magazine (May 2017 issue, No.612).
Then share it via ‘Practical Boat Owner’ on Facebook, @p_b_o on twitter or email pbo@timeinc.com
The more practical your pictures, the better!
The top 50 pictures will win a dry bag and the top 10 will feature in the next issue of PBO.
Can you better the picture of Moody 29 owner Paul Luck and his seadog Meg reading his copy of PBO?
Paul says: ‘PBO is a very popular magazine in our house.
‘I do get a look in after my son and Meg have read it.
‘You produce a great magazine, I have found it very informative over the years.’
