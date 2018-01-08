What’s on at the PBO Theatre at London Boat Show

Some great performers announced for the Practical Boating Theatre at the 2018 London Boat Show

The 2018 London Boat Show kicks off on Wednesday 10 January with the launch of the Practical Boating theatre right next to the PBO stand LCO14.

Editor Rob Melotti will be on hand to christen the stage – the foredeck of Aurora, a 1972 Westerly Centaur – alongside columnists Dave Selby and Sam Llewellyn.

Aurora will host a wide variety of presenters throughout the show, including world-famous pilot book author, Rod Heikell and renowned journalist, author and nautical raconteur Tom Cunliffe (both on Friday 12 and Saturday 13 January).

Boatbuilder and surveyor Ben Sutcliffe-Davies will describe how he uses all five senses (and occasionally more!) to advise boat buyers and sellers, while ocean adventurer Stokey Woodall reaches for the stars (instead of the GPS).

PBO columnist Sam Llewellyn will be discussing nurturing old boats and Dave Selby will speak about Marlin’s Mission, his campaign to get more people afloat on a budget. Not to be missed on Wednesday (and again on Sunday) – Mediterranean cruising expert and bona fide rock star Andrew McCulloch (drummer on King Crimson album Lizard, released in 1970) is to extol the virtues of the Greek islands.

Regular PBO contributor and boatbuilder Peter Poland will be offering his views on recent design trends in the industry and Duncan Wells, author of the book Stress Free Sailing will endeavour to make boat owners’ lives easier with some seasoned tips.

“They wanted us to host the official show opening at the theatre,” jokes Rob, “but we didn’t want any distractions as we introduce Aurora to her new audience! But seriously, there are some great speakers on the stand throughout the show and I think it could be a must-see event. PBO covers all aspects of boating – sail and power. It’s for new sailors and experts alike – those who dream of owning something big and brand new, as well as those who are proud to own something small and second-hand. We look forward to entertaining you at the 2018 London Boat Show.”

For the latest times and dates of performers on the stage, see the London Boat show website and if you are at Excel at opening time on Wednesday, stop by and meet the PBO team at the official opening at 10:30.