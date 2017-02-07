Welcome home Alex Thomson this Saturday

Join Alex Thomson for a Parade of Sail through the Solent as he returns to his home base in Portsmouth Harbour

Alex Thomson will be returning home to Gosport on board his racing yacht Hugo Boss on Saturday 11 February.

A parade of sail and celebratory event will be held in Alex’s hometown of Gosport this weekend to celebrate the solo skipper’s incredible race and podium finish in the prestigious Vendee Globe, a solo, non-stop, race around the world.

The Parade of Sail will commence in the Solent close to Spitbank Fort at 10:15. Alex will then sail into Portsmouth Harbour before berthing Hugo Boss at the Gosport Ferry terminal.

Join the Alex Thomson Racing team for a civic reception at 11:20, as Alex is welcomed home by the Mayor of Gosport, which will be held at the Falkland Gardens, Gosport.

Thomson successfully claimed a second place in the Vendée Globe completing the race after 74 days, 19 hours and 35 minutes at sea.

Crossing the finishing line of the Vendée Globe on his boat Hugo Boss at 07:37 UTC Friday 20 January 2017, Alex broke his own record of 80 days, becoming the fastest Britain to sail solo around the globe in a monohull.

In addition Thomson broke the world 24 hour distance record sailing 536.81 nautical miles in 24 hours just hours before crossing the finish line.