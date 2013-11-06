Vote for your marina of the year

PBO has teamed up with The Yacht Harbour Association to celebrate customer service in the marina sector

Practical Boat



Owner has teamed up with The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA) to find the ‘GJW



Marina of the Year’.



Nominations are



open to any Gold Anchor rated marina but are made exclusively by customers.

The number of



berths in a marina is taken into consideration when counting nominations and



they are calculated on a percentage of capacity basis.

There are four



categories:

British



marina of the year – available to UK coastal (tidal) marinas

Inland



marina of the year – available to UK inland (non tidal) only

International



marina of the year – available to non-UK marinas only

Employee



of year – an international award, nominated by the boater

All nominations



will be reviewed by a panel of independent judges, who will decide on the



winner based solely on the customers’ feedback.

As part of the



nomination form customers are invited to highlight an outstanding member of



staff. This information is used to decide the Employee of the Year.

Category winners



and the three runners up in each category will be announced at TYHA annual



general meeting on 5 February 2014.

The award is also



sponsored by PBO’s sister magazine Motor Boat & Yachting.

PBO Editor David



Pugh said: ‘Over the last five years PBO’s Marina Price Guide has become



established as the number one source for boat owners to find competitive



berthing in their area.

‘The GJW Marina of



the Year awards complement this by allowing customers to vote for their best



marina, based on the facilities they enjoy and the services they receive.

‘We’re delighted



to be involved.’

All about the



boaters’ experience

TYHA General



Manager Gareth Turnbull said: ‘This award is about the boaters experience and



through our Gold Anchor Award Scheme we have inspected the marinas to ensure



they are well managed and eligible to be nominated for marina of the year.

‘Whoever the



winner is, they will certainly be offering something special to their



customers.’

Award recipients



have the right to use the logo and they will receive a framed certificate and



trophy.

As



well as having the rights to use the branding, winners and runners up will be



announced in Practical Boat Owner, Marina World and Motor Boats and Yachting



and through a press release issued by TYHA.

To



apply email gturnbull@britishmarine.co.uk who will register your marina for the



award. All nominations must be received by TYHA by the 1 January 2014 and the



panel will confer during January to select the winner of each category.

Click here for the UK nomination forms and find the award rules and guidelines.

Pictures: Stock images of several Gold Anchor-rated marinas; Penarth Marina, Cobbs Quay Marina, Ocean Village Marina, Milford Marina and Mayflower Marina Plymouth