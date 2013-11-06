Vote for your marina of the year

PBO has teamed up with The Yacht Harbour Association to celebrate customer service in the marina sector
Practical Boat
Owner has teamed up with The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA) to find the ‘GJW
Marina of the Year’.
Nominations are
open to any Gold Anchor rated marina but are made exclusively by customers.
The number of
berths in a marina is taken into consideration when counting nominations and
they are calculated on a percentage of capacity basis.
There are four
categories:
British
marina of the year – available to UK coastal (tidal) marinas
Inland
marina of the year – available to UK inland (non tidal) only
International
marina of the year – available to non-UK marinas only
Employee
of year – an international award, nominated by the boater
All nominations
will be reviewed by a panel of independent judges, who will decide on the
winner based solely on the customers’ feedback.
As part of the
nomination form customers are invited to highlight an outstanding member of
staff. This information is used to decide the Employee of the Year.
Category winners
and the three runners up in each category will be announced at TYHA annual
general meeting on 5 February 2014.
The award is also
sponsored by PBO’s sister magazine Motor Boat & Yachting.
PBO Editor David
Pugh said: ‘Over the last five years PBO’s Marina Price Guide has become
established as the number one source for boat owners to find competitive
berthing in their area.
‘The GJW Marina of
the Year awards complement this by allowing customers to vote for their best
marina, based on the facilities they enjoy and the services they receive.
‘We’re delighted
to be involved.’
All about the
boaters’ experience
TYHA General
Manager Gareth Turnbull said: ‘This award is about the boaters experience and
through our Gold Anchor Award Scheme we have inspected the marinas to ensure
they are well managed and eligible to be nominated for marina of the year.
‘Whoever the
winner is, they will certainly be offering something special to their
customers.’
Award recipients
have the right to use the logo and they will receive a framed certificate and
trophy.
As
well as having the rights to use the branding, winners and runners up will be
announced in Practical Boat Owner, Marina World and Motor Boats and Yachting
and through a press release issued by TYHA.
To
apply email gturnbull@britishmarine.co.uk who will register your marina for the
award. All nominations must be received by TYHA by the 1 January 2014 and the
panel will confer during January to select the winner of each category.
Click here for the UK nomination forms and find the award rules and guidelines.
Pictures: Stock images of several Gold Anchor-rated marinas; Penarth Marina, Cobbs Quay Marina, Ocean Village Marina, Milford Marina and Mayflower Marina Plymouth