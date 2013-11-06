Vote for your marina of the year

PBO has teamed up with The Yacht Harbour Association to celebrate customer service in the marina sector

Practical Boat

Owner has teamed up with The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA) to find the ‘GJW

Marina of the Year’.

Nominations are

open to any Gold Anchor rated marina but are made exclusively by customers.

The number of

berths in a marina is taken into consideration when counting nominations and

they are calculated on a percentage of capacity basis.

There are four

categories:

British

marina of the year – available to UK coastal (tidal) marinas

Inland

marina of the year – available to UK inland (non tidal) only

International

marina of the year – available to non-UK marinas only

Employee

of year – an international award, nominated by the boater

All nominations

will be reviewed by a panel of independent judges, who will decide on the

winner based solely on the customers’ feedback.

As part of the

nomination form customers are invited to highlight an outstanding member of

staff. This information is used to decide the Employee of the Year.

Category winners

and the three runners up in each category will be announced at TYHA annual

general meeting on 5 February 2014.

The award is also

sponsored by PBO’s sister magazine Motor Boat & Yachting.

PBO Editor David

Pugh said: ‘Over the last five years PBO’s Marina Price Guide has become

established as the number one source for boat owners to find competitive

berthing in their area.

‘The GJW Marina of

the Year awards complement this by allowing customers to vote for their best

marina, based on the facilities they enjoy and the services they receive.

‘We’re delighted

to be involved.’

All about the

boaters’ experience

TYHA General

Manager Gareth Turnbull said: ‘This award is about the boaters experience and

through our Gold Anchor Award Scheme we have inspected the marinas to ensure

they are well managed and eligible to be nominated for marina of the year.

‘Whoever the

winner is, they will certainly be offering something special to their

customers.’

Award recipients

have the right to use the logo and they will receive a framed certificate and

trophy.

As

well as having the rights to use the branding, winners and runners up will be

announced in Practical Boat Owner, Marina World and Motor Boats and Yachting

and through a press release issued by TYHA. 

To

apply email gturnbull@britishmarine.co.uk who will register your marina for the

award. All nominations must be received by TYHA by the 1 January 2014 and the

panel will confer during January to select the winner of each category.

Click here for the UK nomination forms and find the award rules and guidelines.

Pictures: Stock images of several Gold Anchor-rated marinas; Penarth Marina, Cobbs Quay Marina, Ocean Village Marina, Milford Marina and Mayflower Marina Plymouth