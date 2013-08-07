UK will rollout eLoran stations to backup GPS

Department for Transport approves implementation of seven differential eLoran stations along the UK coastline

The UK’s pursuit of technology to counter the threat of GPS jamming



has achieved a ‘significant milestone’.

Seven differential eLoran stations will



be installed along the South and East coast of the UK, following



approval by the Department for Transport.

The stations will provide



alternative position, navigation and timing (PNT) information to ensure



that ships equipped with eLoran receivers can navigate safely in the



event of GPS failure in one of the busiest shipping regions in the



world.

The UK is the first in the world to deploy this technology for



shipping companies operating both passenger and cargo services.

The



rollout, led by the General Lighthouse Authorities (GLAs) of the UK and



Ireland, will replace the equipment in two prototype stations at Dover



and Harwich, and five new stations will be deployed in the Medway,



Humber, Middlesbrough, Firth of Forth, and Aberdeen.

The GLAs have



contracted UrsaNav Inc. for the deployment to deliver initial



operational capability by Summer 2014.

Setting the global benchmark

Several nations around the world are consulting with the GLAs to



benefit from its knowledge and experience of eLoran and other resilient



PNT technologies.

South Korea, for example, has expressed that it wants



to establish an eLoran alliance with the UK while it pursues its own



rollout of differential eLoran stations, due for completion in 2015.

Last year, South Korea was the victim of a 16-day GPS jamming attack by



North Korea.

Today, many devices and applications rely on GPS-based information,



including telecommunications, smart grids, and high frequency trading,



and it plays a fundamental role in delivering the PNT data that ships



rely on to ensure safe navigation.

GPS signals are vulnerable to both



deliberate and accidental jamming, which is causing increasing concern



because of the wide availability of GPS jammers online for as little as



£30 capable of causing complete outages across all receivers currently



on the market.

Martin Bransby, research and radionavigation manager at the GLAs, said: ‘Demands on marine navigation continue to increase and



awareness of the vulnerability of GPS is growing, yet electronic systems



at sea have not evolved at a sufficient pace to meet these challenges.

‘This announcement is a significant step towards improving safety at



sea, but few vessels currently have receivers to take advantage of the



new stations.

‘We hope that the maritime industry will respond



proactively to the new stations rollout by installing eLoran receivers



on more vessels.’

Improving navigational safety

Stephen Hammond, Minister for Shipping, added:’The



deployment of seven eLoran stations follows the successful



demonstration of eLoran as a resilient PNT technology and puts the UK at



the forefront of developments to improve navigational safety.

‘I applaud



the General Lighthouse Authorities on this initiative and am keen to



see how it benefits mariners when in use up and down the country.’

Charles Schue, president and CEO of UrsaNav, said: ‘The number



of enquiries we receive about eLoran and other resilient PNT technology



continues to increase and we are now approached for further information



on a daily basis.

‘Much of this is testament to the example being set in



the UK, raising awareness of the need for a robust backup to GPS.’

ELoran technology is based on longwave radio signals and is



independent and complementary to GPS.

The General Lighthouse Authorities



carried out the world’s first successful demonstration of a prototype



automatic resilient PNT (positioning, navigation and timing) system



using eLoran, in trials completed aboard the THV Galatea out of Harwich



on several excursions between 28 February and 1 March this year.

Full operational capability covering all major ports is expected by 2019.

Pictures:

GLA_eLoran – prototype receiver

GLA_eLoranTrials – Display showing GPS



jammed.

GLA_THV Galatea – the ship onboard which recent eLoran trials were conducted

Martin Bransby, research and



radionavigation manager at the GLAs