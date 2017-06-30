UK Coastguard helicopter makes 500-mile mercy dash to rescue unwell yachtsman

A UK Coastguard search and rescue helicopter made a 530-mile round trip yesterday to rescue a desperately unwell yachtsman 203nm west south west from the Isles of the Scilly, in rough seas in the Atlantic Ocean.

The yacht crew used their satellite phone to declare their Mayday to the Coastguard at 11.40am on 29 June, reporting that one of their crew was unwell and needed urgent medical assistance.

Due to the distance involved, communication with the vessel was poor and patchy, so the UK Coastguard got the yacht to activate their EPIRB to establish their exact position. A Mayday relay broadcast was then issued asking all nearby vessels for assistance.

A military fixed wing aircraft and an Irish Casa fixed wing aircraft took turns to establish communications with the vessel so that information could be relayed back to the UK Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre (ARCC) which is based at the National Maritime Operations Centre in Fareham.

The Coastguard were able to keep in constant contact with the vessel and relay information to the Coastguard helicopter who made its way to the stricken casualty from its base at Newquay.

The Coastguard helicopter refuelled in the Isles of Scilly and arrived on scene just before 4pm and winched the casualty on board. On its return journey it refuelled again on the Scillies and the casualty was landed at Newquay Airport for further transfer to Treliske Hospital by land ambulance.

Mark Rodaway, Commander for the UK Coastguard said: ‘At this range, it was vital that the helicopter was able to rendezvous with the vessel and evacuate the unwell crewman with as little delay as possible. This is a superb example of military and Irish Coast Guard co-operation and we would like to thank all those who have played their part in bringing this rescue to a textbook conclusion. ‘Our priority is to protect life at sea and we will always do everything possible to provide assistance for a mariner in need. Thankfully, we have been able to get him to hospital and we hope he is on the road to recovery after his ordeal.’