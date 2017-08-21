Two wrecks spanning almost 300 years of history granted protection

A rare shipwreck off Dorset’s Chesil Beach containing cast iron cannons and a First World War mine-laying submarine in North Yorkshire have been granted protection by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.

Historic England is also investigating a newly-identified shipwreck at Tankerton in North Kent.

Cannon site wreck protected

The mystery wreck of two possible late 17th or early 18th century merchant ships containing 15 cast iron English cannon lies in two parts off Chesil Beach in Dorset.

It was discovered in 2010 by divers involved in the Weymouth-based Shipwreck Project, which promotes wreck research.

There is an inshore site which lies just off the beach which comprises eight cast iron cannons identified as English 24-32 pounders cast between 1650 and 1725.

The offshore site lies 220m south of these cannons and consists of seven cast iron English cannons, one of which is probably a six pounder, cast in the second half of the 17th century.

The guns are not firmly dated because their features are heavily obscured by build-up of sediment.

The inshore site appears to be the wreck of a merchant ship and the fact that the guns are of different lengths suggests that they were cargo.

The offshore site is believed to be the wreck of a wooden sailing ship but because the cannons are different to those found inshore, this suggests the sites could represent two separate wrecks.

It is possible that the Chesil Beach cannon sites could be the Dutch West Indiaman ‘De Hoop’ which stranded at Chesil Cove in 1749 and British cargo vessel ‘Squirrel’ which stranded on Chesil Beach in 1750.

German mine-laying U-boat protected

The First World War U-boat that has been granted protection is a German Imperial Navy UC-70 mine-laying submarine which was commissioned in 1916.

The submarine conducted 10 patrols and sank 40 ships during the war before being bombed on 28 August 1918 with the loss of all its crew.

The UC-70 is representative of the Type UC II class of submarines; the most successful submarine design in history. The submarine was discovered as part of Historic England’s recent work to research and survey First World War submarine losses within UK territorial waters around England.