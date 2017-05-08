Two bodies recovered after search for speedboat

The bodies of two men have been recovered following a rescue operation launched off the south west coast of Scotland.

The men are yet to be formally identified, but are believed to be the that of the 46-year-old man and 35 year-old man, who were reported missing after they launched their speed boat from Port Logan at around 9am on Saturday 6 May.

A major search was launched including search several RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Police Scotland, over the weekend.

A spokesman for Stranraer RNLI Lifeboat said at 9.17pm on 5 May, Stranraer inshore lifeboat (ILB) launched on service to reports of an overdue speedboat, requested by Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Belfast. ‘The ILB launched at Port Logan and was tasked to cover a close in shoreline search south as far to the Mull of Galloway, ILB was then asked to recover at Port Logan and relaunch into Luce Bay from New England Bay, once relaunched Stranraer ILB and Port William lifeboat crew carried out a extreme shoreline search as far as Port William. ‘At 6.15am Stranraer ILB recovered at Port William and returned to Stranraer for refuel and crew changes and awaited further instructions from coastguard. ‘At 2.07pm on 7 May, ILB re-tasked by Belfast Coast Guard, launching at Sandhead Stranraer ILB was instructed to Search the West side of Luce Bay down to the Mull Of Galloway. After being stood down Stranraer Lifeboat recovered and was made ready for service at 7pm.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with the family’s and friends of both men at this time. ‘Portpatrick, Peel, Ramsey, Donaghadee, Bangor, Port William lifeboats Involved as well as coastguard teams and helicopters.’