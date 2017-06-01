Third show for London Boat Show 2018 announced

Bespoke London has been unveiled as the third show for London Boat Show 2018 - a premium event targeting a 'high net worth' audience.

British Marine Boat Shows has announced that Bespoke London will run alongside the London Boat Show, along with the already unveiled Boating & Watersports Holiday Show.

London is a magnet for billionaires and millionaires from around the world, according to the 2017 Alpha Cities Index, produced by Warburg Realty and Barnes International Realty, in association with wealth intelligence company Wealth-X.

This new show has been designed by British Marine Boat Shows with the aim of targeting those hard to reach high-net worth individuals. Exhibitors will offer ‘behind-the-rope’ experiences.

Murray Ellis, chief officer of boat shows at British Marine, said: ‘Bespoke London is a big part of our re-imagination of the London Boat Show. The city’s global transport links and world-renowned business heart makes it a hive for ultra-high net worth individuals. ‘We look to tap into this audience by curating a truly unique Show with tailor-picked high-end brands offering indulgent experiences. ‘This third Show will complement the exciting news plans we are putting together to enhance the heart of the London Boat Show, as well as the new innovative Boating & Watersports Holiday Show.’

Since the re-imagined London Boat Show was unveiled, British Marine has signed up more big names, including Beneteau, Fairline Yachts, Dometic, Sealine, FexiSail, Topper International, International Paint and Bayliner. Hear what they have to say about the show.

Starting on Wednesday 10 January until Sunday 14 January, organisers of the now five-day London Boat Show say that whilst boats will remain the stars of the event, they will be complimented by the new sister shows – the Boating & Watersports Holiday Show and Bespoke London.

All three shows will be held in one large hall at ExCeL London.