Strong winds forecast for this weekend

A Yellow wind warning has been issued by the Met Office this weekend, as an intense low pressure system moves into southern Britain

Sailors are being advised that strong winds are expected to affect southern Britain this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow wind warning for southwesterly winds from 4am on Saturday (21 October).

Coastal areas in southern England and South and West Wales can expect to see guests of up to 70 mph.

These are expected to coincide with the high tides.

The Met Office’s chief forecaster, Frank Saunders, said: “A very deep area of low pressure is expected to bring strong winds to southern areas early on Saturday morning. During the morning and early afternoon these winds will transfer east and slowly change direction as they will become westerly and eventually northwesterly toward the end of the warning period.”

“Gusts exceeding 50 mph are expected widely within the warning area, with gusts of around 70 mph along exposed coastal areas. These are expected to coincide with high tides, leading to locally dangerous conditions,” he added.

The Met Office said the system – which has been named Storm Brian – will undergo a rapid deepening far out in the Atlantic.

Continues below…

However, by the time it reaches Britain and Ireland it is expected to be weakening, but it will still be a deep low, bringing strong winds with the potential to affect travel over the weekend.

The Met Office and Met Éireann will continue to review the situation ahead of the system’s arrival.

The national flood duty manager for the Environment Agency, Alison Baptiste, said: “Strong winds along the south coast on Friday and into Saturday will coincide with high tides. This is likely to cause large waves and spray which could lead to some minor coastal flooding on the south coast”.

“We urge people to stay safe along the coast and warn against putting yourself in unnecessary danger by taking ‘storm selfies’ or driving through flood water – just 30cm is enough to move your car,” she continued.

“Environment Agency teams are on the ground checking defences and taking precautionary measures such as closing tidal gates. We’re working with partners including the Met Office and local authorities to monitor the situation and are ready to respond as necessary,” added Baptiste.

The Met Office said the system is typical for the time of year and it has developed mainly as a result of a contrast in temperatures either side of the jet stream, with cooler temperatures to the north and warm temperatures to the south.

Storm Ophelia, which affected Ireland and Britain on Monday and Tuesday, had a different origin as it developed from a hurricane in the tropical Atlantic.