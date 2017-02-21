Storm Doris will bring strong winds and snow

Batten down the hatches, Storm Doris is expected to bring strong winds, rain and some snow to the UK on Thursday.
A deep low pressure system developing in the Atlantic is expected to track across Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland on Thursday; it will bring strong winds of up to 80mph, heavy rain and some snow at higher levels.
The Met Office has issued an Amber National Severe Weather Warning for wind with gusts expected to reach 60-70mph in northern England and Wales with the chance of some isolated gusts of up to 80mph.
Elsewhere across the UK it will still be windy, with widespread gusts of 50-60mph expected in central England and Wales, a Yellow weather warning is in place for these regions.
As well as heavy rain in central parts of the UK, it is likely there will be snow in the far north of England and for much of Scotland which could fall to low levels in some of these areas.
Another Yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for parts of north England and large parts of Scotland. Additionally a Yellow warning for rain has been issued for Northern Ireland tomorrow night and into Thursday when rainfall totals could reach 20-30mm.
Chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: ‘We have named Storm Doris as we expect winds of up to 80mph, heavy rain and some snowfall to cause disruption across some central and northern parts of the UK on Thursday.
‘Currently the most likely track of the low pressure system is across Northern Ireland and northern England and we expect to see the strongest winds in the north of Wales and central England. As well as heavy rain, as the low pressure system moves eastwards it will draw down cold air from the north which will cause some of this precipitation to fall as snow across parts of northern England and Scotland. It will be a very unsettled day of weather so make sure you keep up to date with your local forecast and any weather warnings for your area.’
As the low pressure moves eastwards over the North Sea later on Thursday the winds will ease and more showery conditions will follow in the north. There is a chance of hail and lightning mixed in with these showers in the northwest Thursday night into Friday morning.
By Friday most of the UK will see much drier, calmer conditions with just a relatively weak band of rain crossing eastwards through the morning.
Coastguard warning: ‘Do not take risks’
Severe weather warnings for rain, snow and wind have been issued by the Met Office
