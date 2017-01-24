South Coast anchorage Studland Bay among Tranche 3 MCZ contenders

Your chance to find out more about six new Marine Conservation Zones proposed for the South and South West of England

Defra, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, has now embarked on Tranche 3 (the final tranche) of the Marine Conservation Zone designation programme.

The aim of this tranche is to complete the Blue Belt, an ecologically coherent network of well-managed marine protected areas around England.

Through this process, Natural England’s role will be to provide evidence-based scientific advice. Most of the site options will come from the 2011 Regional Projects, however, a small number of additional sites and boundary amendments have also been proposed to ensure the goal of ecological coherence is met.

Defra will announce the final list of sites and features to be formally considered in Tranche 3 at the beginning of the formal consultation period, scheduled for late summer/autumn 2017.

However, in the coming months, Defra and Natural England and Joint Nature Conservancy Committee (JNCC) will work together to ensure that these sites meet certain criteria and evidence standards.

Defra will use advice from Natural England and JNCC, along with socio-economic information, to make their final designation decisions. Sites will be designated in 2018, within one year of the public consultation period commencing.

In the Dorset, Hampshire and Isle of Wight (IoW) area, a number of sites are proposed. These include three sites around the IoW, Yarmouth to Cowes, Norris to Ryde and Bembridge & Sandown Bay and a further three along the Dorset coast, Studland Bay, South of Portland and Purbeck Coast.

Community drop-in sessions

In light of this, Natural England are holding drop-in events where recreational boaters can ask questions, raise concerns and receive information about the sites under consideration:

Thistle Hotel, Poole – 7 March 2017 16:00 – 19:00

Riverside Community Centre, Newport, Isle of Wight – 8 March 2017 16:00 – 19:00

Holiday Inn, Southampton (Herbert Walker Avenue) – 9 March 2017 16:00 – 19:00

Drop-in events for the wider community will also take place on the following dates:

Chesil Beach Visitor Centre, Portland – 21 March 2017 14:00 – 19:00

Riverside Community Centre, Newport, IoW – 22 March 2017 14:00 – 19:00

Studland Village Hall, Studland – 29 March 2017 13:30 – 18:30

If you would like more information on any of the proposed sites in this area or the broader MCZ process, these events will provide an opportunity to ask questions, raise concerns and receive more information.

The Royal Yachting Association (RYA) closely monitors MCZ developments and provides regular updates on the progress of MCZs/MPAs through the Current Affairs hub on the website, its range of e-newsletters and the quarterly RYA Magazine. For further information, see www.rya.org.uk/go/MCZs

RYA members can contact the RYA planning and environment team should they have any enquiries on 023 8060 4222 or environment@rya.org.uk.