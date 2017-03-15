Search for missing Rescue 116 crew continues

The search operation off Ireland’s Mayo coast for the crew of Rescue 116 continues today with resources from the Irish Coast Guard, RNLI, the Naval Service, An Garda Siochana and local fishing vessels on scene.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick was recovered from the scene yesterday and flown to Mayo University hospital Castlebar where sadly she was pronounced dead.

Efforts to locate Captain Mark Duffy and winchmen Paul Ormsby and Ciarán Smith continue.

Naval service and Garda Water unit divers will today assess conditions for a dive on an area close to Black rock, 10 miles west of Blacksod.

What happened?

At approximately 1am yesterday morning contact was lost with one of the coast guard’s Search and Rescue (SAR) helicopters off the west coast of Ireland.

Rescue 116 had been providing safety and communication support to the SAR helicopter R118, as it completed an early morning medical evacuation (medevac) of a crewman requiring urgent medical attention from a UK registered fishing vessel approximately 150 miles west of Eagle Island in County Mayo.