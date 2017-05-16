Search for crew as yacht is found aground

An extensive search across the Yorkshire coast is being carried out after a yacht was spotted aground in the early hours of this morning.

The blue and white yacht – called Don’t Panic – left Scarborough early yesterday evening around 5.30pm and was seen on CCTV.

This morning at around 4.20, a fishing vessel reported to the UK Coastguard Operations Room that they had seen a yacht run aground off West Pier which turned out to be the yacht Don’t Panic.

It’s thought there were two people on board but no-one has been found and attempts to contact Paul Rose who owns the yacht has been unsuccessful.

HM Coastguard Rescue Teams from Scarborough and Burniston are conducting a shoreline search while lifeboats from Scarborough and the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Humberside are searching the sea.