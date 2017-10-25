Sailing clubs encouraged to apply for Funding the Future prize

Sailing clubs across the UK have until the end of November to enter the Sunsail Funding the Future competition which aims to support grassroots sailing

Sailing clubs are being urged to apply for the chance to win £5,000 through the Funding the Future campaign.

Run by Sunsail, the competition aims to help grow grassroots sailing, and is open to any sailing or yacht club based in the UK.

The prize money must be spent on improving the club, either through upgrading facilities or equipment, coaching capabilities, increasing membership, promoting youth and sailability participation or launching other initiatives to help the club grow.

All entries will be judged by a panel of experts which will include double Olympic medallist and Volvo Ocean Race winner, Ian Walker, who will also present a live Q&A at the winning club.

New for this year, the Funding the Future campaign will also be offering two runners-up prizes of £2,000. A separate prize for university sailing clubs is also up for grabs, with the most deserving club winning £1,000.

Last year’s overall winner was Solva Sailing Club in West Pembrokeshire, which used the £5,000 grant it received from Sunsail to build changing rooms which had previously held the club back.

In its application, Solva Sailing Club said it had noticed a considerable drop off in membership numbers among teenagers due to the lack of changing rooms.

The judges found this entry to be deliverable, and able to make a real and lasting difference to the club, helping to bolster membership numbers and youth participation.

Only one entry for Funding the Future 2017/18 is allowed per sailing club.

The deadline for entries is 30 November 2017, and the winner will be announced at the RYA Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace in London on 3 March.