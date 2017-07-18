RYA Push The Boat Out extended to the whole of May for 2018

A total of 31,000 people ‘pushed the boat out’ across the UK at more than 500 sailing and windsurfing taster sessions, making this year’s RYA Push the Boat Out the most successful yet.

And there will be even more opportunities to get involved next year as RYA Push the Boat Out is being extended to take place during the whole month of May.

RYA director of sport development Alistair Dickson said: ‘Push the Boat Out enables thousands of new comers to get on the water and experience sailing and windsurfing and we are really excited to announce that the whole of May 2018 will be dedicated to the event. ‘We’ve had many requests to extend Push the Boat Out to enable more sailing venues to take part, avoid tidal constraints and to encompass the two bank holiday weekends plus May is a great month to get started in the sport.’

RYA Push the Boat Out is all about people connecting with their local sailing club or provider and discovering how easy it is to get out the water.

Scaling Damn SC in the North Yorkshire Moors welcomed more than 200 visitors to their club resulting in 15 new memberships and 21 courses booked on the day.

Jon Pearson, honorary secretary, said: ‘It was tremendous seeing the club such a hive of activity and to have such a wide range of club members volunteering their time to make the day such a success.’

Put the date in the diary and visit the PTBO website for more updates, news and information.

