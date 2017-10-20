Details announced for the RYA Dinghy Show 2018

Tickets have now gone on sale for the RYA Dinghy Show 2018 at the Alexandra Palace in London

Expert advice from some of the world’s leading sailors, a women’s sailing hub and hundreds of new boats are being promised at the RYA Dinghy Show 2018.

Tickets for the event, which runs from 03-04 March, have just gone on sale.

The show will once again by held at the Alexandra Palace in London.

For 2018, there will be brand new hosts presenting on the Suzuki Main Stage: Olympic gold and silver medallist Saskia Clark and Olympic sailor and sports presenter Stevie Morrison.

The pair will be joining forces to host the show’s expert speakers on the Suzuki Main stage and the coaching area throughout the weekend.

“I’m really excited to be involved in the RYA Dinghy Show alongside Stevie- I think each year, for all dinghy sailors it’s a real highlight,” commented Clark.

“As well as being able to pick up everything you need to get on the water it’s also a fantastic opportunity to catch up with all your sailing friends just before the start of the season,” added the Rolex World Sailor of the Year 2016.

The RYA sport development director, Alistair Dickson, said the RYA Dinghy Show will celebrate everything about dinghy sailing.

“We’re really excited about the 2018 show and work is already well underway behind the scenes to bring visitors a fantastic weekend packed full of new features, activities and talks alongside all our original favourites,” he promised.

“Whether you want to shop for the latest kit, pick up some tips from our expert coaches or inspire your family members to get out the on the water then make sure you get your ticket and join us at ‘Ally Pally’,” added Dickson.

New features for 2018 include:

Revamped line up of experts talks on the Suzuki Main Stage and Knowledge Zone designed to help you to get more out of your sailing, whatever your experience;

Class association stage- a brand new second ‘stage’ hosting exclusive talks and events from clubs and classes exhibiting at the show;

Interactive 360 film experience;

Sailors corner for unique insights in a more intimate environment from the world’s leading dinghy sailors;

Woman’s sailing hub;

The Beginners Trail

As well as the expert talks and coaching sessions, they’ll also be hundreds of boats on display from beautiful classics to the very latest in cutting edge design.

Clubs, classes, boat builders, holiday companies and marine companies will also be at the event.

Advance tickets are available at a special discount rate of £10.00 for RYA members and £12.50 for non-members from the show’s website.

RYA clubs can also take advantage of a special discount price of £10.00 when booking six tickets or more. Up to four children go free with each paying adult.