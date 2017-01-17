Round the Island Race 2017 entries to open on 27 January

Early bird entries for the Round the Island Race around the Isle of Wight, which attracts some 1,500 sailing boats of every shape and size, will open at 00.00 on Friday 27 January.
The big event is being held on Saturday 1 July. Early bird entries will close at midnight on Saturday 18 February when the standard entry fee kicks in.
The organisers, Island Sailing Club (ISC) in Cowes, have also published the Notice of Race on the 2017 race website.
Further details will be available online from 27 January via this link: www.rtir.me/entries
This popular yacht race annually attracts in the region of 1,500 competing yachts and upwards of 12,000 sailors from around the globe.
Last year saw the departure of title sponsor J.P. Morgan Asset Management after 12 years, and organisers say they ‘are delighted to shortly be announcing the Round the Island Race as the flagship sailing event for a new presenting race partner.’
Meanwhile, Raymarine has signed a new three-year deal as the race technical partner and the ISC also confirms that the official race charity will continue being the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust for a further year.
Heading up the race management team, ISC sailing flag Dave Atkinson commented on the ISC’s hope that competitors will continue supporting the Round the Island Race and that the race will attract even more first timers this year.
‘Whatever the outcome of our sponsorship discussions, we will be running an expertly managed race on 1st July and are looking forward to keeping the RTI flag flying high, so please do sign up from 27 January.’
Find out more at www.roundtheisland.org.uk
Why you should race your cruising boat
Ben Meakins finds out why – and how – PBO readers from around the UK go racing in their cruising
Round the Island Race 2016 in pictures
Organisers of the J.P. Morgan Asset Management Round the Island Race said this year will go down in history as…
Commodore’s yacht sinks in Round the Island Race
A yacht owned by the commodore of the Island Sailing Club sank after it hit a shipwreck in Saturday's Round…
Getting to grips with gaff
With modern designs in the classic style becoming ever more popular, David Harding offers some tips on getting the best…
65 ways to cut the cost of your boating
With the turbulent forecasts for the UK and global economy, many of us have had to ask ourselves if we…
1,533 entries for this Saturday’s Round the Island Race
Thousands of sailors in yachts of all different shapes and sizes will be taking part in the annual Round the…
Nav in a nutshell: Coping with currents
Dick Everitt explains how sailors can apply knowledge of tidal streams to ensure that water flow is a help, not…
‘Perfect racing conditions’ for Round The Island 2015
The overwhelming majority of the 1,584-strong fleet finished the 2015 J.P. Morgan Asset Management Round the Island Race (RTI) after…
Records tumble at Round the Island ‘race for all’
Sir Ben Ainslie's team beat 12-year record and pay tribute to Olympian Andrew Simpson
1,584 boats signed up for Round the Island Race
A total of 1,584 boats are signed up to race around Isle of Wight tomorrow for the 84th edition of…
500+ early-bird entries for Round the Island Race
More than 500 boats have so far signed up for the Round the Island Race (RTIR) 2015.
Nav in a nutshell: How to deal with wind shifts
Tacking inside a ‘cone’ can help you to harness changes in wind direction, explains Dick Everitt.
Troubleshooting your telltales
Telltales: how they work, how to use them to steer a close-hauled course and how to interpret their behaviour
Longest day, longest Round the Island Race ever
Light winds turned the 2014 event into an endurance test with the slowest ever winner; 715 finishers and 791 retirees
Stars gather ahead of Round the Island Race 2014
Question Time presenter David Dimbleby causes a stir by stripping to show off his scorpion tattoo...
More than 600 boats already signed up for Round the Island
Organisers have noticed an increased number of first timers registering for the big race in June