Round the Island Race 2017 entries to open on 27 January

Early bird entries for the Round the Island Race around the Isle of Wight, which attracts some 1,500 sailing boats of every shape and size, will open at 00.00 on Friday 27 January.

The big event is being held on Saturday 1 July. Early bird entries will close at midnight on Saturday 18 February when the standard entry fee kicks in.

The organisers, Island Sailing Club (ISC) in Cowes, have also published the Notice of Race on the 2017 race website.

Further details will be available online from 27 January via this link: www.rtir.me/entries

This popular yacht race annually attracts in the region of 1,500 competing yachts and upwards of 12,000 sailors from around the globe.

Last year saw the departure of title sponsor J.P. Morgan Asset Management after 12 years, and organisers say they ‘are delighted to shortly be announcing the Round the Island Race as the flagship sailing event for a new presenting race partner.’

Meanwhile, Raymarine has signed a new three-year deal as the race technical partner and the ISC also confirms that the official race charity will continue being the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust for a further year.

Heading up the race management team, ISC sailing flag Dave Atkinson commented on the ISC’s hope that competitors will continue supporting the Round the Island Race and that the race will attract even more first timers this year.

‘Whatever the outcome of our sponsorship discussions, we will be running an expertly managed race on 1st July and are looking forward to keeping the RTI flag flying high, so please do sign up from 27 January.’

Find out more at www.roundtheisland.org.uk