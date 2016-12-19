Ramsgate launch to exhausted sailor

Ramsgate RNLI’s all weather lifeboat (AWB) was launched at 9.50am yesterday, 18 December, at the request of the UK Coastguard.
The lifeboat crew were tasked to a yacht, about 10m in length anchored to the North Thanet buoy, some 13 miles east of Ramsgate, and on arrival at the scene found a lone sailor suffering from exhaustion.
Once a tow line had been attached to the yacht the sailor was taken aboard the AWB, which then towed the yacht safely onto a berth in Ramsgate Harbour.
