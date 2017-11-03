Poole Harbour Boat Show to return in June

More than 200 exhibitors are expected to take part in the Poole Harbour Boat Show which returns for its fourth year in 2018

Yachts of all sizes, rescue demonstrations and hundreds of exhibitors are expected at the 2018 Poole Harbour Boat Show.

Now in its fourth year, the show, in association with Sunseeker, will run from 8-10 June at the Poole Quay Boat Haven.

Organised by the Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC), the event is a showcase for sail and motorboats of all sizes, RIBs, chandlery products, clothing and watersports activities.

“We’re excited to once again host this marvellous show in the harbour,” said the PCH chief executive, Jim Stewart.

“Poole has such a rich maritime history and it’s a wonderful way to celebrate all that it has to offer. We’ve got something for everyone; including taster sessions, rescue demonstrations, vessels of all sizes, and not forgetting the Friday night fireworks display to open the show,” he promised.

The show is one of the biggest free boat shows on the south coast, providing an opportunity for those who may not have been on the water before to get a feel of what’s on offer.

The marketing manager for Sunseeker, Bryan Jones, added: “Being Dorset-based we are always keen to be involved with the Poole Harbour Boat Show, it’s a great chance for the people of Poole to see what we get up to”.

“We’ll be bringing back the ‘Sunseeker Sessions’ music stage across the three days and our recruitment team will be available for those looking to find out about what apprenticeships and career options we have available,” he added.

Sponsorship opportunities are now available for the 2018 show.