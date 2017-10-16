Plans submitted to transform Cowes waterfront

The plans for Cowes waterfront could see 535 homes, shops, restaurants and a piazza built on the Medina Yard site

Consultation is underway on plans to transform Cowes waterfront, which would see 535 homes, shops, office space, restaurants, bars and a piazza.

The application on the Medina Yard is by The Harrison Trust.

It would see the development of 5 hectares of land, including the demolition of existing buildings as well as the part demolition of the J Samuel White building.

The trust is seeking full planning approval for nine buildings on the northern end of the site which would house 256 homes, space for shops, a restaurant/bar, office space and community space.

There would also be 242 basement car parking spaces and up to 287 cycle parking spaces.

A map of Cowes

Location of the development

The Cowes waterfront development would also see the creation of new public walkways, a piazza and landscaping, as well as the re-construction of the sea wall.

The former J Samuel White offices and the Hammerhead Crane would also be refurbished.

A crane at the Medina Yard, Cowes

The Medina Yard in 2008. Credit: OLU/Wikimedia Commons

Outline planning permission is also being sought for the southern end of the site, which would see a new public slipway, marine industrial space and storage and marine training accommodation.

The Harrison Trust also plans to build 279 houses, retail units, community/museum use floor space, more basement car parking, walkways, landscaping and a sea wall on the southern end of Medina Yard.

Consultation on the plans for Cowes waterfront ends on the 3 November 2017.

The matter will then be discussed by the Isle of Wight Council.