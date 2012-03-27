PBO Green Awards 2012 – enter now!

The 2012 awards are open

The PBO Green Awards were set up in 2009 to encourage those individuals, businesses and organisations who have taken steps to reduce the environmental impact of leisure boating and make the industry more sustainable.

If you think your products, services or initiatives could be worthy of this prestigious recognition, why not enter the running this year?

The closing date is 30 June 2012.

Enter by downloading the entry form.

You can either fill it in electronically (using Adobe Reader) and click to send it straight to PBO, or save the form and attach it to an email to pbo@ipcmedia.com. Alternatively you can print it off and post it to: Green Awards, PBO, Westover House, West Quay Road, Poole, Dorset, BH15 1JG. Whichever way you send it, don’t forget to supply at least one photo!

The winners of the 2012 PBO Green Awards will be announced in the magazine just before the Southampton Boat Show in September, where the prizes will be presented.

See links below for previous winners:

2011 PBO Green Awards – winners

2010 PBO Green Awards 2010 winners announced

2009 PBO presents Green Awards at boat show