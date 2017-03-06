PBO Essential Maintenance Guide 2nd edition – back in stock!

136 pages of practical advice to maintain and improve your boat

Following two sell-out runs, the second edition of the PBO Essential Maintenance Guide is now back in stock in the Copy Service.

The revamped guide brings together 136 pages of practical know-how to help you maintain and improve your boat, from the writers of Practical Boat Owner, Britain’s biggest-selling boating magazine.

This new version builds on the popular original guide, retaining and updating the best articles while adding 10 new features to make this our most comprehensive practical publication yet.

Holly Powell, who runs the PBO Copy Service said: ‘Before this guide was even released we were taking pre-orders from eager readers. We have sold out twice already, but thankfully we now have a fresh supply in stock. Order your copy, before they all go.’

The wide range of subjects covered includes:

Start the season

Working with wood

Electrics

Electronics

Interior maintenance

Painting and sealing

Below the waterline

Glassfibre repair

Sails, rig and deck gear

Engine maintenance

Laying up

PBO editor David Pugh said: ‘We’ve brought together some of the best of the practical articles published in PBO, together with brand-new content from our in-house experts to ensure that the guide remains a resource you will keep coming back to year after year. ‘Our first edition proved so popular that we sold every copy, including those we meant to keep in our office for reference. This new version builds on the original, retaining and updating the best articles while adding 10 new features to make this our most comprehensive practical publication yet. Whether you’re looking to stop your windows from leaking, keep up with your annual maintenance such as servicing seacocks or applying antifouling, or planning to undertake more ambitious projects such as repairing glassfibre or fitting solar panels, there’s something in here for you. ‘There are also several essential reference articles to help you decide which wood to use for which purpose, find the glues necessary to keep your handiwork as strong as the day you made it, choose the best antifouling paint for the area in which you keep your boat, or check your keelbolts. ‘Practical Boat Owner is the first port of call for practical articles and advice for many boat owners. If you like what you find, there’s plenty more every month in PBO – find it in any good newsagent.’

