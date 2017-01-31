It’s official…Southampton Boat Show sets world record

Guinness World Records has today confirmed that organisers of the Southampton Boat Show 2016, together with hundreds of visitors and exhibitors, have successfully beaten the world record for the ‘largest human image of a boat’.

The previous record of 323 participants was smashed by a total of 370 boat show goers who joined to set a new milestone in the life of this iconic festival of boating.

Following this record attempt on 24 September 2016, the British Marine Boat Shows had to send evidence and footage to Guinness World Records for it be officially verified as a new record, which it was on Tuesday 31 January 2017.

Michael Enser, head of marketing at British Marine Boat Shows said: ‘It is great to have this world record recognised and verified by Guinness World Records. Congratulations and thanks to all those visitors and exhibitors who participated in creating the ‘largest human image of a boat’ and are today officially record breakers.’

This year’s Southampton Boat Show 2017 will take place from 15-24 September.