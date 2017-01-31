It’s official…Southampton Boat Show sets world record

Guinness World Records has today confirmed that organisers of the Southampton Boat Show 2016, together with hundreds of visitors and exhibitors, have successfully beaten the world record for the ‘largest human image of a boat’.
The previous record of 323 participants was smashed by a total of 370 boat show goers who joined to set a new milestone in the life of this iconic festival of boating.
Following this record attempt on 24 September 2016, the British Marine Boat Shows had to send evidence and footage to Guinness World Records for it be officially verified as a new record, which it was on Tuesday 31 January 2017.
Michael Enser, head of marketing at British Marine Boat Shows said: ‘It is great to have this world record recognised and verified by Guinness World Records. Congratulations and thanks to all those visitors and exhibitors who participated in creating the ‘largest human image of a boat’ and are today officially record breakers.’
This year’s Southampton Boat Show 2017 will take place from 15-24 September.
The All Wales Boat Show 2017
The All Wales Boat Show is sailing back into Conwy Quays Marina on 9 to 11 June 2017, and with…
London Boat Show launch of the industry’s DIY Safe Antifouling Initiative
The objective of the initiative is to inform and educate boat owners regarding the hazards associated with antifouling their boats.
In pictures: The London Boat Show 2017
The London Boat Show kicks off the 2017 boating calendar, showcasing what the global sailing and marine world has to…
Absolutely Fabulous start to the London Boat Show
Award-winning TV star, model and activist, Joanna Lumley has officially opened the Sunseeker International stand at the London Boat Show.
Thousands flock to Scotland’s ‘biggest and best’ Boat Show
The Princess Royal officially opened the 30th anniversary event; Flyboarding champion Sonnie Bean was injured but show organisers say he…
Northern Boat Show 2017
NORTHERN BOAT SHOW 23-25 June 2017 The International Mersey River Festival TICKETS NOW ON SALE ryft http://www.northernboatshow.co.uk
HRH The Princess Royal to open Scotland’s Boat Show
HRH The Princess Royal will open Scotland’s Boat Show 2016 at Kip Marina, Inverkip on Friday 14 October as part…
Olympic sailors launch Southampton Boat Show in style
Europe's biggest outdoor boating festival runs until Sunday 25 September.