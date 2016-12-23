Official report into collision between general cargo vessel and oil bunker barge

"Avoiding collision starts with keeping a good lookout in order to detect other vessels and assess the situation"
A Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) report into a collision between general cargo vessel Daroja and oil bunker barge Erin Wood has concluded that neither vessel was maintaining a proper lookout.
On 29 August 2015, in daylight and good visibility, Daroja and Erin Wood collided four nautical miles south-east of Peterhead, Scotland.
Erin Wood was badly damaged and its crew put in danger; there was also some minor pollution from leaking fuel cargo.
The MAIB report summary states that: ‘The accident happened because a proper lookout was not being kept on either vessel. This meant that watchkeepers in both vessels were unaware of the risk of collision and took no action to avoid the other ship.’
Safety Issues
- Avoiding collision starts with keeping a good lookout in order to detect other vessels and assess the situation. This is a key principle of safe navigation and should be maintained by all ships at all times.
- Similar to previous MAIB investigations, this accident highlights the potential consequences when the risks associated with the Officer of the Watch (OOW) being the sole lookout are not effectively addressed.
- A high standard of watchkeeping involves using all the information available on the bridge to build and maintain a good picture. In this case radar, visual and Automatic Identification System (AIS) information could have been utilised more effectively on both ships.
- The flooding of Erin Wood happened because the vessel was under way with both the upper deck weathertight doors open. Care should always be taken at sea and watertight or weathertight doors should not be left open unnecessarily.
Recommendations
Safety recommendations have been made to the managers of both vessels intended to raise the standards of watchkeeping at sea. A recommendation has also been made to the St Kitts and Nevis International Ship Registry regarding the inspection of new vessels joining the flag.
Read the report in full at: www.gov.uk/maib-reports
