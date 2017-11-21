Nominate your most promising young sailor

The RYA is asking for nominations for the Regional Youth Champion Awards which celebrates young sailors, windsurfers and powerboaters

The awards celebrate 2017’s most promising young sailors, windsurfers and powerboaters, and give clubs, class associations and individuals a chance to recognise the outstanding achievement and performance of young people across the range of activities that the RYA represents.

Nominations can be made here.

RYA Director of Sport Development Alistair Dickson said: “After a highly successful 2017, we are delighted to open these awards which highlight the hard work and determination of some of our most talented young sailors, windsurfers and powerboaters.

“They also help to emphasise the endless support of our many volunteers who work so hard at the club level to give youngsters the best possible start to their future sailing careers.”

Winners must have shown success on the racecourse, whether at local, national or international level.

Nominees must be under 19 years of age at 31st December 2017.

From the nominations received, each of the RYA’s regional committees will select a regional winner. RYA Scotland and RYA Northern Ireland conduct a separate awards process.

All award recipients and their families will be invited to the RYA Dinghy Show in March for the official awards ceremony.

Nominations will close on 19 January 2018.