New Western Boat Show to be held in Bristol

The organisers of the Northern Boat Show are launching a Western Boat Show at the heart of the Bristol Harbour Festival to be held in Bristol from 21 to 23 July in 2017.

Endorsed by Bristol Harbour Festival, this three-day consumer boat show aims to put sailing boats, power boats and marine products, systems and services in front of serious boat buyers and more than 250,000 visitors to the Festival.

The Bristol Harbour Festival celebrates the city’s vibrant harbour side with two miles of vessels, food markets, circus acts, live music and performers. The Western Boat Show will cover the offshore and inland markets with the latest sailing, canal, ribs and power boats in Bristol Harbour and a land-based exhibition alongside on Bristol’s newly developed Hannover Quay.

Event director of the new show, Richard Milbourn said: ‘There are huge similarities with our Liverpool show including the ability to cater for both the inland and offshore markets and by being part of a huge maritime festival it makes it a real attraction to visitors. We have a proven track record of launching and running events in this market and Bristol is a perfect location.’ He added: ‘Because it reaches an audience that is far away from the established boat shows and we’re looking forward to capturing another untapped market.’

Bristol is one of the most easily accessible cities in the UK, with excellent road, rail, bus and air links. Bristol is ideally situated for road access by being located at the intersection of the M4 and M5 motorways. Because of Bristol’s position on the River Avon, it has been an important location for marine trade for centuries and was the second largest port in England after London. This maritime history is reflected in the Bristol Harbour Festival which has been running for over 40 years and last year involved over 240 vessels.

The Northern Boat Show is now in its third year and moving to new dates in 2017 to coincide with the International Mersey River Festival on 23 to 25 June 2017.

Richard, who is also event director for the Northern Boat Show, added: ‘Bookings have been going so well for this year’s show that we have had to double the land exhibition space by adding Canning Dock Quayside. Plus by using both Salthouse and Albert Docks it will enable us to accommodate any type of boat in the water right at the heart of a city and Liverpool’s majestic waterfront.’

Tickets for both shows are now on sale at www.northernboatshow.co.uk and www.westernboatshow.co.uk. Follow @boatshowtweets on Twitter.