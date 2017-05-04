Mylor Yacht Harbour consulting on extension plans

Mylor Yacht Harbour has begun consultation into a project which could see more than £1million invested in a ‘small and sensitive’ extension to its existing marina.

Both a formal and informal consultation process is being held in advance of MYH submitting a planning application for a scheme to could create berths for 30 extra boats at the historic harbour, which is situated at Carrick Roads near Falmouth.

Managing director Neil Salter said: ‘The extension we’re proposing is fairly modest, and we anticipate that it would enhance the site whilst not changing the views, the ambience or making any significant demands on either the environment or the shore-side infrastructure. ‘We’ve been carefully considering what this project could look like for a long time and we’re keen to ensure that there are no adverse effects – especially to those who cherish this harbour as much as we do.’

Neil and his team have initially approached Truro and Penryn Harbour Authority, Cornwall Council, Natural England, the Environment Agency, the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Office and the Marine Management Organisation for advice and guidance on the process and to ensure that all environmental and other legislative requirements are met prior to submitting a formal planning application.