MMO reveals Marine Plan development workshops

Find out how the Marine Plan evidence gathered last summer is being taken forward in your area

In February 2017, the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) will launch the next step in the development of the marine plans for the north east, north west, south east and south west.

This is an important stage offering the first chance to see how the issues and evidence gathered last summer are being taken forward.

The MMO will be publishing a questionnaire and holding a number of workshops in each of these marine plan areas.

Workshop details

The workshops will look at the recently published issues and evidence database, explore potential policies and review the proposed new format for the marine plans, which is more interactive, linking to the MMO’s Marine Information System (MIS).

The workshops are an opportunity to discuss these in greater detail with the MMO’s marine planning team. In particular the workshops will include group discussions on your marine plan area’s economic, social, environmental and governance issues, and whether some policies from the South and East Marine Plans are appropriate to address them.

The Royal Yachting Association (RYA) is encouraging boaters to engage with the marine planning process in their area to ensure the importance and value of recreational boating is recognised. The RYA is working to ensure that no marine plan policies restrict boating or discourage the development of improved facilities and access.

The RYA will continue to engage directly with the MMO on a national as well as a local basis in a coordinated manner to ensure recreational boating remains a key consideration.

How to book your place

To find out more about developments in your region and to book your place via Eventbrite, please click on one of the marine plan areas below.

North East marine plan area

Scarborough: Wednesday 15 February 2017, Crown Spa Hotel, 9.30am to 4pm

Newcastle: Thursday 16 February 2017, Centre for Life, 9.30am to 4pm

North West marine plan area

Blackpool: Tuesday 28 February 2017, Hilton Hotel, 9.30am to 4pm

Carlisle: Wednesday 1 March 2017, Hallmark Hotel, 9.30am to 4pm

South East marine plan area

London: Tuesday 7 March 2017, The Wesley Hotel and Conference Venue, Euston House, 9.30am to 4pm

Colchester: Wednesday 8 March 2017, Rose and Crown Hotel, 9.30am to 4pm

South West marine plan area

Falmouth: Tuesday 21 March 2017, National Maritime Museum, 9.30 am to 4pm

Plymouth: Wednesday 22 March 2017, Future Inn, 9.30am to 4pm

Taunton: Thursday 23 March 2017, Holiday Inn, 9.30am to 4pm

Evening drop-in sessions

Two evening drop in sessions will also take place in the North East and South West:

Amble: Monday 13 February 2017, Amble Development Trust, 5 to 7pm

Falmouth: Monday 20 March 2017, National Maritime Museum, 5 to 7pm

These will include a presentation on the North East and South West marine plan areas respectively, which will run at 5pm and 6pm.

For more information please contact your local marine planning officer, or email planning@marinemanagement.org.uk

North East: Mellisa Metcalfe 0208 225 7094

North West: Sam Wright 0208 225 7095

South East: Pete Cosgrove 0208 026 7865

South West: Neal Gray 0208 225 6647 / Nick Boase 0208 225 7066

RYA members can also contact the organisation’s planning and environment team on 023 8060 4222 for information and advice – or visit the marine planning section on the RYA website.