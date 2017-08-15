Millie Mackintosh to officially open 2017’s Southampton Boat Show

Made in Chelsea star turned fashion and lifestyle entrepreneur, Millie Mackintosh, will be officially opening the Southampton Boat Show 2017.

Millie, who rose to fame in the Bafta award-winning reality television show, will be officially opening the Southampton Boat Show on Friday 15 September at 11am, helping to kick off 10 days of fun.

Celebrating the lifestyle, fun and excitement that being on the water has to offer, this year’s event is set to offer live musical entertainment, family-friendly attractions, plus Europe’s largest purpose-built marina with hundreds of boats for visitors to hop on and off.

Millie said: ‘I’m thrilled to be opening this year’s TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show. I’m really looking forward to spending some time at the event, soaking up the atmosphere and exploring some of the beautiful boats that shall be on display.’ Murray Ellis, chief officer of boat shows at British Marine, said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Millie Mackintosh to the show this year. ‘Attracting visitors from the UK and overseas from those new to boating to our stalwart experts, this year’s show offers a fantastic day out for friends and family. ‘There is a host of new attractions on offer for 2017, setting this global-leading event on course for another fantastic year.’

More below…

The show will also welcome ‘celebrity pirate’ Gemma Hunt, from hit CBeebies programme, Swashbuckle.

Out on the water, visitors will be treated to passenger boat trips, bell-boating and Stand Up Paddleboarding, dinghy sailing and kayak experiences, all included within their show ticket. Feature boats will include the Tall Ship Kaskelot.