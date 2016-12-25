Merry Christmas from the PBO team

Deck the halls with fenders and anchors, tra la la la...
Wishing all PBO readers a very happy Christmas!
It’s that time of year again and we can’t resist the opportunity to celebrate with this festive cartoon of nautical gift ideas, by the talented Mike Peyton.
Find more of ‘Peyton’s Pick from the Past’ cartoons in the latest issue of PBO, out in the shops on 29 December 2016.
