The Marine & Property Group Ltd acquires Port Dinorwic Marina

The Marine & Property Group Ltd has announced the acquisition of the 180-berth Port Dinorwic Marina, in north-west Wales.
The Marine & Property Group Ltd has existing centres in Cardiff, Swansea and Aberystwyth, including; 350 berths at Cardiff Marina; 165 berths at Aberystwyth Marina; 110 drystack spaces in Cardiff; Cardiff Marine Village marine business park; and boatyards in Cardiff and Swansea.
The acquisition of Port Dinorwic Marina, which includes a range of food and beverage outlets, offices, shops and workshops, is the most recent development in an ongoing programme of investment for the company. Last year saw the company, double the size of its Cardiff boatyard; purchase an outboard engine company, a dredger and a Sealift.
The addition of Port Dinorwic Marina, complements the company’s existing marina locations around the coastline of Wales, and will see the company extend their approach of offering complementary marine services to this new location.
It provides an additional location for the continued growth and development of their boatyard services. These include support for all types of inboard and outboard engines and a range of specialist services including insurance repairs, Hot Vac osmosis treatment, Dek-King Dealer, 3M Gelcare Centre and Approved Awlgrip and International Application Centre.
Drew McDonald, director of The Marine & Property Group said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Port Dinorwic Marina to the company. We look forward to meeting berth holders and working with the existing team to further enhance the services and facilities available at the marina. We will be introducing a number of initiatives to Port Dinorwic Marina including our Refer a Friend promotion and a Visitor Exchange Programme between our marinas in Cardiff, Aberystwyth and Port Dinorwic.’
Christopher Odling-Smee, director added: ‘The business will, over the coming years, continue to complete marina acquisitions and we will use this to widen its offering to customers. We are pleased to welcome the staff and customers of Port Dinorwic to The Group.’