Marina visitors’ berth guide – now online!

Your guide to the facilities and prices for 300 UK coastal marinas offering overnight visitor berthing, compiled by Laura Hodgetts and Roz Jones

We’ve spent months contacting marinas and harbours around the coasts of the Shetland Isles, England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Channel Islands to find the latest visitor berth prices for 300 listings.

The aim is to provide a comprehensive guide to where visiting sailors can find hot showers, facilities to top up water tanks and fuel, access Wi-Fi and stock up on supplies, and to offer a comparison tool for the prices charged.

New for 2017, we’ve improved the online guide with Navionics detailed marine charts to help sailors with their passage planning and pilotage. You will also find descriptions and photographs of each marina, plus the special offers and incentives offered by many of the marinas to entice sailors to stay longer: www.pbo.co.uk/marina-guide

The print version of the guide is published in the Summer 2017 issue of PBO.

Prices range from free overnight stays at Collafirth Marina in the Shetland Isles to an average of £7.33 per metre for a 7-10m yacht in the heart of London at St Katharine Docks.

The shoreside services and locations may vary dramatically between the locations listed, but all the facilities included should meet the criteria for offering walk-ashore pontoons with mast-up access from the sea.

We asked each marina for their overnight visitor berth prices for yachts of 7m, 10m and 13m LOA, including VAT, and then worked out an average per-metre price in order to compare the differing pricing structures.

This year, PBO welcomes Fort William Pontoons to the PBO Visitor Berth Guide for the first time. If you know of a missing marina that fits our criteria, please get in touch by emailing pbo@timeinc.com

New developments?

In Northern Ireland, Belfast Harbour Marina has a new shoreside facilities building which includes DDA-compliant showers and toilets with a meeting space, while Foyle Port Marina has recently expanded, with toilet and shower facilities and extra concrete pontoons that can accommodate vessels up to 130m long.

In the Republic of Ireland, Galway City Marina is offering improved Wi-Fi free to berth-holders and visitors.

Scotland’s Oban Marina and Yacht Services on Kerrera is under new management. More than £1million has been invested in Girvan Harbour in recent years, with a new landside building providing dedicated showers, toilets and laundry facilities, a revamped harbour master’s office and 35 modern berths for a range of vessels with electricity and water supplies, secure quayside access and CCTV. A new public swimming pool and fitness centre has just opened adjacent to Girvan harbour.

Whitehaven Marina on the North West coast of England has recently installed 120 fully serviced walk-ashore pontoons as well as an 80m alongside pontoon for larger vessels and visiting cruise ship tenders.

On the Isle of Wight, Yarmouth Harbour’s showers are now free to visitors and berth-holders.

Chatham Maritime Marina, on the River Medway in Kent, is at the heart of a multi-million-pound leisure and retail development that’s set to become a major waterfront attraction. Following a recent expansion, the marina now has 412 berths.

Further down the South East Coast, the Port of Dover is undergoing development as part of its Dover Western Docks Revival project. In addition to development of the cargo business, the project aims to deliver a transformed waterfront with opportunities for shops, bars, cafés and restaurants set against the backdrop of a new marina, the harbour and iconic White Cliffs.

On the South Coast, Chichester Marina is celebrating luxury facilities and a new boatyard complex – including a chandlery, retail outlet and yacht club.

Back on the East Coast, Fambridge Yacht Haven hopes that its dredging capabilities and 40-ton boat hoist will boost its appeal.

Marina manager Danyal Adams said: ‘A deeper, full-tide marina and a larger boat-lifting capacity will allow many more sailors to bring their boats to Fambridge, less than an hour away from London.’