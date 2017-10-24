In Pictures: Five-day London Boat Show format attracts new exhibitors

British Marine has released new artist's impressions of the five-day London Boat Show. It says the new format is attracting plenty of interest from exhibitors

British Marine has announced that the London Boat Show 2018 will have “more companies and brands than at previous recent shows”, giving a “fuller experience” to visitors.

Earlier this year, organisers revealed the event at ExCel in London would be five days rather than the usual 10 days as a result of feedback from both visitors and exhibitors.

British Marine is now reporting the new format is providing popular with industry, with a variety of new exhibitors enquiring to take part.

It said around 162 companies, which didn’t exhibit during the London Boat Show 2017, have enquired about exhibiting at the forthcoming event, which will also include two other sister shows – The Boating & Watersports Holiday Show and Bespoke London.

“Significant changes to the show, specifically the new five-day format and broadening the appeal of the show to new audiences, have sparked this interest,” said a spokesman for British Marine.

It said to date, exhibitor numbers for the 2018 event – either those who have signed contracts or are having significant, detailed conversations about being present – match the total numbers at the London Boat Show 2017.

These include recent sign ups such as Andark, Hobie Cat, Sail Ionian and Arba Nautika.

British Marine stressed the London Boat Show will take centre stage at ExCel London, with the many boats on display being the stars of the show.

It said the new Boating & Watersports Holiday Show has also delivered “real interest” from the likes of Sunsail, Sailing Holidays and DI Yachting. It believes the holiday show will attract a new audience “offering further marketing opportunities” during January – the traditional prime holiday booking period.

Meanwhile, Bespoke London has been repositioned as a feature element within the London Boat Show, centred around a champagne bar with a complementary retail experience.

This is to allow for more boats and marine exhibitors at ExCel.

Among the attractions at the London Boat Show are:

The Lock & Waterside Pub celebrates the inland network and the Broads in Norfolk whilst the Beach Club & Activity Pool give visitors the chance to learn the art of dinghy sailing, kayaking or Stand Up Paddleboarding;

The Legends Theatre and Practical Boating Theatre provide expert advice, live and practical demonstrations plus the chance to see, hear and meet the legends of the sailing world;

The show’s signature bar, the Black & White Bar returns, alongside the all-new Yachtsman’s Bar;

Bespoke London offers visitors the chance to enjoy an element of luxury whilst indulging in a glass of champagne

The London Boat Show 2018 will run from Wednesday, 10 January to Sunday, 14 January.