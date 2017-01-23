Llandudno and Conwy RNLI lifeboats launched to assist damaged yacht

A 10-metre yacht, the Joie de Vivre, was rescued after sustaining steering gear and other damage when it struck an underwater object off Llandudno’s Little Orme headland.
RNLI lifeboats from Llandudno and Conwy responded to the incident on Friday evening, 20 January.
Llandudno’s all-weather lifeboat was called out at 4.25pm, launching shortly afterwards, and reaching the stricken yacht, which had drifted a considerable way, off the Great Orme lighthouse.
The lifeboat immediately transferred RNLI crew members onto the yacht with a portable pump to alleviate the ingress of water, at the same time taking the vessel in tow.
Conwy RNLI inshore lifeboat met up with the two vessels in Conwy Bay, to assist in the difficult and necessarily slow tow, in the darkness, up-channel and into the River Conwy.
The damaged yacht was berthed safely at Conwy shortly afterwards.
Repairing holes in GRP
If you need to plug a hole in your glassfibre boat, fear not – repairs are easy to make. Jake…
PBO Essential Maintenance Guide – second edition!
This new version builds on the original guide, retaining and updating the best articles while adding 10 new features to…
How to repair big holes in GRP boats
Even wrecks can be rescued! Damaged boats can often be bought for a song and then successfully repaired – but…
DIY Sail repairs – how to do a ‘get you home’ repair
Ben Meakins tries out some useful temporary sail repair methods that will tide you over until you can get to…
Urgent repairs force Jeanne Socrates to abandon second attempt
Urgent genset repairs and a damaged gooseneck have forced the British yachtswoman to abandon her latest attempt at a record-breaking…
Gelcoat repairs: How to make an invisible repair
Everything you need to know to make an invisible gelcoat repair, from preparation and filling to topcoat and polishing
Ask the Experts: repairing a Westerly Oceanranger
A reader's question about survey and corrosion gets answered by one of PBO's experts
Sail repairs – how to get sticky stuff to stick
Acetone is the key!
Yacht rescue prompts reminder to carry VHF radio at sea
Don't rely on a mobile phone, says RNLI coxswain Mark Kenyon: Without a radio bearing 'a small vessel in rough…
Storm-struck solo sailor thanks RNLI rescuers for saving his life
Castletownbere lifeboat volunteers spent 12 hours battling storm-force conditions to rescue a single-handed yachtsman 45 miles south of Mizen head…