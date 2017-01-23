Llandudno and Conwy RNLI lifeboats launched to assist damaged yacht

A 10-metre yacht, the Joie de Vivre, was rescued after sustaining steering gear and other damage when it struck an underwater object off Llandudno’s Little Orme headland.

RNLI lifeboats from Llandudno and Conwy responded to the incident on Friday evening, 20 January.

Llandudno’s all-weather lifeboat was called out at 4.25pm, launching shortly afterwards, and reaching the stricken yacht, which had drifted a considerable way, off the Great Orme lighthouse.

The lifeboat immediately transferred RNLI crew members onto the yacht with a portable pump to alleviate the ingress of water, at the same time taking the vessel in tow.

Conwy RNLI inshore lifeboat met up with the two vessels in Conwy Bay, to assist in the difficult and necessarily slow tow, in the darkness, up-channel and into the River Conwy.

The damaged yacht was berthed safely at Conwy shortly afterwards.