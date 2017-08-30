Lifeboat launched to out-of-control boat

Both lifeboats at New Quay RNLI were called out urgently on Sunday to deal with a 4m rigid inflatable boat (RIB) which was careering around in the sea off Penbryn beach with no one on board.

The D class inshore lifeboat sped quickly towards the scene, with the all-weather lifeboat in support.

The RIB was quickly located and while the inshore lifeboat crew were assessing the situation, they observed the boat straightening out and heading directly for a crowded holiday beach.

With no time to lose the lifeboat was steered alongside the RIB and another crew member leapt on board to control the vessel, thus avoiding the chance of it endangering the lives of swimmers in the water or people on the beach.

The boat was then landed to be returned to the grateful occupant who had fallen overboard without a kill cord to switch off the engine.

While travelling to the scene the lifeboats had encountered a boat stranded off Cwmtydu with a low fuel level. On the return journey, the all-weather lifeboat with coxswain Daniel Potter at the helm slowly accompanied the stricken craft safely to the shore, thus achieving two rescues during the one shout.