LE James Joyce patrol vessel rescues sailor from sinking yacht

Offshore patrol vessel LÉ James Joyce rescued an Irish yachtsman from a sinking boat in difficult sea conditions, off the south coast of Ireland.

LÉ James Joyce, while on a Maritime Security and Defence Patrol, responded to a request from Mine Head Coast Guard Station at 4.20pm yesterday.

Once on scene, 16 nautical miles South East of Roches Point, LÉ James Joyce located the yacht, which was taking on water, and launched a Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boat (RHIB) to rescue the solo sailor.

The yachtsman was taken on-board the RHIB and was subsequently winched to Coast Guard Rescue 117.

The operation was complete at 6.30pm and LÉ James Joyce resumed its patrol.