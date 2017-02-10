LE James Joyce patrol vessel rescues sailor from sinking yacht

TAGS:

Offshore patrol vessel LÉ James Joyce rescued an Irish yachtsman from a sinking boat in difficult sea conditions, off the south coast of Ireland.

LÉ James Joyce, while on a Maritime Security and Defence Patrol, responded to a request from Mine Head Coast Guard Station at 4.20pm yesterday.

LE James Joyce rescue off Ireland's South Coast. Credit: Irish Defence Forces

LE James Joyce rescue off Ireland’s South Coast. Credit: Irish Defence Forces

Once on scene, 16 nautical miles South East of Roches Point, LÉ James Joyce located the yacht, which was taking on water, and launched a Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boat (RHIB) to rescue the solo sailor.

The yachtsman was taken on-board the RHIB and was subsequently winched to Coast Guard Rescue 117.

LE James Joyce rescue off Ireland's South Coast. Credit: Irish Defence Forces

LE James Joyce rescue off Ireland’s South Coast. Credit: Irish Defence Forces

The operation was complete at 6.30pm and LÉ James Joyce resumed its patrol.

Enda O'Coineen. Credit Jean-Marie Liot/DPPI/Vendee Globe

Not the end for Enda

Irish skipper Enda O'Coineen has vowed to 'complete' the Vendée Globe by sailing his yacht Team Ireland - Kilcullen Voyager…