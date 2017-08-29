JOB VACANCY: Marine writer opportunity

Do you love marine gear and the latest technology or are practical projects your passion? We have a vacancy for a writer working across all our marine titles...

Do you love marine gear and the latest technology or are practical projects your passion?

We have a vacancy for a writer working across all our marine titles specialising principally in gear reviews and tests and overseeing features on practical boatbuilding projects.

This involves a mixture of getting afloat to put equipment through its paces and being a part of a great team of experienced journalists to help create the world’s favourite international magazines and websites: Yachting World; Motorboat & Yachting; Yachting Monthly; and Practical Boat Owner.

More below…

The ideal candidate will have:

Experience in writing and/or commissioning sailing content

Ability to copy edit to a high standard and coach freelance writers

Heaps of ideas for gear features for a broad international audience

An understanding of the management of social platforms

Ability to work remotely and independently

Be available for some days per month at our offices in Farnborough, Surrey.

Experience of magazine journalism and knowledge of web writing and

SEO would be a great advantage

** Candidates must be entitled and able to work in the UK

If you are interested, please send a CV detailing your experience of writing about or testing marine gear and your background to elaine.bunting@timeinc.com