JOB VACANCY: Marine writer opportunity

Do you love marine gear and the latest technology or are practical projects your passion?
We have a vacancy for a writer working across all our marine titles specialising principally in gear reviews and tests and overseeing features on practical boatbuilding projects.
This involves a mixture of getting afloat to put equipment through its paces and being a part of a great team of experienced journalists to help create the world’s favourite international magazines and websites: Yachting World; Motorboat & Yachting; Yachting Monthly; and Practical Boat Owner.
The ideal candidate will have:
- Experience in writing and/or commissioning sailing content
- Ability to copy edit to a high standard and coach freelance writers
- Heaps of ideas for gear features for a broad international audience
- An understanding of the management of social platforms
- Ability to work remotely and independently
- Be available for some days per month at our offices in Farnborough, Surrey.
- Experience of magazine journalism and knowledge of web writing and
- SEO would be a great advantage
** Candidates must be entitled and able to work in the UK
If you are interested, please send a CV detailing your experience of writing about or testing marine gear and your background to elaine.bunting@timeinc.com