River Humber freezes as crew makes their way out to their mooring

While much of the country sits under a blanket of snow and ice, with many people hibernating until Christmas, spare a thought for those who have to make a trip into the frozen wastes… like this RNLI crew. They took this video today of the Humber lifeboat launch making its way out to the Humber Lifeboat, through the frozen river Humber at Spurn Point. How long before they start holding a Humber Frost Fair on the river?!