Huge volume of plastic discovered on remote Pacific Island

Henderson Island, part of the UK's overseas territory in the South Pacific and one of the world’s most remote islands, has been found to be littered with an estimated 37.7million pieces of plastic.

Beaches around the island were thoroughly surveyed between the end of May and middle of August 2015 by researchers from the University of Tasmania and the RSPB. The researchers found up to 671 items of plastic for every square metre of beach surveyed.

This huge density of litter is despite Henderson’s extremely remote position, and the fact that it is not inhabited by humans. However, it is close to the centre of the South Pacific Gyre, the circulatory ocean that carries huge volumes of floating litter on the sea’s surface.

Dr Jennifer Lavers, lead researcher, said: ‘Far from being the pristine ‘deserted island’ that people might imagine of such a remote place, Henderson Island is a shocking but typical example of how plastic debris is affecting the environment on a global scale.” ‘Based on our sampling at five sites we estimated that more than 17 tonnes of plastic debris has been deposited on the island, with more than 3,570 new pieces of litter washing up each day on one beach alone.’ She added: ‘Plastic debris is an entanglement and ingestion hazard for many species, creates a physical barrier on beaches to animals such as sea turtles, and lowers the diversity of shoreline invertebrates. ‘Research has shown that more than 200 species are known to be at risk from eating plastic, and 55% of the world’s sea birds, including two species found on Henderson Island, are at risk from marine debris.’

Read the full report

The “Exceptional and rapid accumulation of anthropogenic debris on one of the world’s most remote and pristine islands” report, by Jennifer L. Lavers and Alexander L. Bond, can be read in full at www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1619818114

What can you do?

Join a beach clean and survey

Take the Plastic Challenge