Elderly solo sailor rescued after yacht runs aground

An elderly solo sailor was rescued and taken to hospital after his 32ft yacht suffered engine failure and ran aground on rocks off Bognor Regis.

UK Coastguard received the report last night and HM Coastguard Littlehampton, Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team, Selsey Lifeboat Station and RNLI Littlehampton Lifeboat were sent to the scene.

Due to the combination of the vessel’s precarious situation, the tide state, and prevailing weather conditions, neither of the two lifeboats could safely get close enough to the vessel to attach a line, or, remove the skipper.

Littlehampton Coastguard carried out a ‘technical water rescue’. which involved three Coastguard Rescue Officers wading out to the vessel to rescue the lone sailor, an elderly man who was starting to suffer from mild hypothermia.

He was accompanied safely to shore, where he was treated by the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and later transferred to hospital.

The vessel was secured by the Selsey and Littlehampton Coastguards and the lifeboats were stood down.