Help the search to find the best name for a boat

Share a funny story about your boat's name and be in with a chance to win Southampton Boat Show tickets
Boat owners are being asked to help in the hunt to find the best boat names by MS Amlin, formerly Haven Knox-Johnston, boat insurance specialists.
The idea was prompted by their own name change to become MS Amlin now part of a top 10 global insurance group able to offer cover for all types of craft, all around the world.
Keith Lovett, MS Amlin’s senior underwriter, said: ‘Names are really important – people only give a name to things they really care about – children, their home, pets – and, of course, boats! We’re proud to call ourselves MS Amlin which got us thinking about also celebrating boat names.
‘So we are asking boat owners for stories or photos about boat names, not necessarily their own, and we’ll be giving away Southampton Boat Show tickets each month for the best or funniest name, photo or story.’
The search started at this year’s London Boat Show where leading figures in the boating world including Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, Russell Currie of Fairline Yachts, Steve Arber of Tingdene Marinas, Graham Davies of Pontos Winches and Mark Jardine of yachtsandyachting.com all had their thoughts and suggestions captured on video.
To submit your story or photo and a chance to win Southampton Boat Show tickets visit www.boatzone.com/names/
