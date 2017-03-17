Happy 78th birthday Sir Robin Knox-Johnston

Veteran seafarer and first man to sail the world solo Sir Robin Knox-Johnston talks to Avaunt about adventure in the information age and his battle with health and safety culture
Sir Robin Knox-Johnston became first man to sail solo and non-stop around the globe when he won the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race in 1969. Of the nine men who started the race, six withdrew partway round, one sank and was rescued and another committed suicide – Sir Robin was the only finisher.
To mark the occasional of the veteran seafarer’s 78th birthday today, 16th March, Avaunt will be revisiting their extensive Q&A from the first issue of the magazine.
Highlights
On proving the naysayers wrong
I think that “Fuck you!” factor is very strong in most people who go out and do things. Before I set off round the world, first of all a Sunday Times reporter said “Don’t bother with Knox-Johnston; he won’t make it.”
I was the only one in the race that the Sunday Times didn’t have a contract with, out of the nine of us. Which was a big mistake on their part.
On surpassing his inspirations
In my 20s and 30s I could give you a very clear answer. There were three people: Drake, Cook and Nelson. Since those days, no one really. I mean there was Éric Tabarly [holder of multiple transatlantic sailing records], but I went and beat him.
I still admired him immensely, but the three times we raced, I beat him. Did that lower my opinion of him? Absolutely not. But did he inspire me after that? No. So it’s a bit tricky that one. I’m not sure there is anyone now, which is rather sad.
On modern health and safety culture
What depreciates the power of modern adventure is the increasing interference by health and safety. It’s totally out of control. Ran [Sir Ranulph Fiennes] and I underwent a BBC risk assessment for a programme, and they decided we couldn’t light a Primus stove without being supervised: that Sir Ran and Sir Robin couldn’t be trusted to light a cooker! I mean, how many decades have we been doing this? This is the sort of nonsense that’s interfering with adventure.
I was out sailing with my grandchildren in the harbour here, they were all in lifejackets and I wasn’t wearing one, and the patrol came up and said, “You should be wearing a lifejacket. It’s the law.” And I said “No it isn’t. The reason I’m not wearing a lifejacket is that if one of them falls in, I want to be able to swim after them. A lifejacket would be a hindrance.” “Well our advice is that you should wear one.”
And I said, “So what qualifications have you got?” He said, “I’ve got my Boatman’s Licence.” And I said, “Well I’ve got a class one Masters’ Certificate, and I don’t need advice from a ruddy boatman. So fuck off.”
Read the full interview with Sir Robin on Avaunt at https://www.avauntmagazine.com/adventure/sir-robin-knox-johnston
Sir Robin and Suhaili sign up for Hamble Classics Regatta
Sir Robin Knox-Johnston and his famous round-the-world yacht, the Bermudan Ketch Suhaili, have signed up for the Hamble Classics Regatta.
Round the Island Race – light winds and sunshine forecast
This Saturday's event is promised to provide a 'festival of sailing' with lots to do ashore
Records tumble at Round the Island ‘race for all’
Sir Ben Ainslie's team beat 12-year record and pay tribute to Olympian Andrew Simpson
Sir Robin Knox-Johnston sails into Gosport
Sailing legend to arrive with his new boat today
Another circumnavigation for Suhaili
Sir Robin Knox Johnston and Suhaili together again
A boat race to mark the Battle of Trafalgar
Sir Robin Knox-Johnston is calling for 'lots of entries'
Stars gather ahead of Round the Island Race 2014
Question Time presenter David Dimbleby causes a stir by stripping to show off his scorpion tattoo...
Sir Robin Knox-Johnston’s Route du Rhum glory
‘I am absolutely over the moon and ecstatic to get third,” said 75-year-old Sir Robin
Clipper Race allegation dismissed
"The judge intends awarding costs to Clipper Ventures on the basis that there was never any sensible basis for suing…
Yachtsman of the Year awards
Sir Robin Knox-Johnston was named British yachtsman of the year at the Yachting Journalists’ Association (YJA) awards 2015
Bramble Bank cricket match attracts round-the-world yachtsmen
Renowned yachtsmen Geoff Holt and Sir Robin Knox-Johnston were among the players of this year’s Bramble Bank cricket match in…