Four-star floating hotel suites planned for Milford Marina

The Port of Milford Haven is pleased to confirm that Pembrokeshire County Council’s Planning Committee recently approved its application to erect four floating hotel accommodation units within Milford Marina.

The proposed four-star floating suites form part of the Milford Waterfront development which will build on the established retail, café and restaurant experience to create a vibrant waterfront destination attracting thousands more visitors to Milford Haven and Pembrokeshire each year.

‘Our idea was developed when we were looking at ways to quickly add to the existing bedstock in Milford Haven,’ said Neil Jenkins, destination director at the Port of Milford Haven. ‘As the development gets underway we are expecting to see an increase in the number of staying visitors to the area. ‘It was also important to us that whatever was proposed would match the high quality offering already enjoyed at Milford’s four gold anchor marina; a highly sought after accreditation within the marine leisure industry. The floating suites should offer a unique experience for anyone wanting to soak up the tranquil marina atmosphere without necessarily owning a boat.’

Work is continuing on developing this proposal and supporting business plan with an ambition to officially open the suites before Easter 2018.

