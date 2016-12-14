Figaro Beneteau 3: the world’s first production foiling monohull

'As for what it means for the wider world of sailing – well, where racing design leads, cruising design often follows..." says PBO boat tester David Harding.

The Beneteau group has announced that the third generation of Figaro Beneteau One Designs will be launched in 2019 for the 50th anniversary of the Solitaire URGO du Figaro single-handed race.

Over the last 16 years,the Figaro Beneteau has prevailed as the quintessential racing yacht for any sailor wishing to compete offshore and has proved to be robust.

However, the company says it is time to introduce some of the more recent technological innovations to this old reliable.

Designed by VPLP Design, the first Figaro Beneteau 3 prototype has entered the production phase and will undergo trials in late 2017.

‘Le Figaro’ is considered a vital step for those aiming for the elite stage of solo sailing, the Vendee Globe.

The foils

In contrast to the foils on the Vendée Globe’s Imoca 60, the latter will have an inward-facing profile, as naval architect Vincent Lauriot-Prévost explains: ‘The versatile foil we’ve created provides more than just the dynamic power and vertical lift that is sought after in Imoca. We’ve designed it in such a way that it creates as little resistance as possible in the light airs and reduces leeway at full speed.’

The hull below the waterline

Made of foam sandwich, glass fibre and polyester resin, it is in line with current designs. The most signi cant change is the disappearance of the ballast tanks.

The keel

Deeper, with a narrower keel n, it will generate less drag.This will be accompanied by the reduction in leeway created by the foils.

Mast and sail plan

As is the case on the Imoca60, the mast is stepped further aft, which enables the incorporation of more high-performance sails and a bowsprit is attached.The solo sailors will sail with a fathead mainsail, a genoa and of course a jib, as well as a masthead spinnaker (measuring 105m2) and, to seek out speed in the light airs, a small gennaker.

Technical specifications

LOA: 10.85m – Hull length: 9.75m – Waterline length: 9m – Max beam: 3.4m – Waterline beam: 2.4m – Draft: 2.5m – Light displacement: 2900kg Ballast: 1100kg – Mainsail area: 39.5m2 – Jib area: 30.5m2 – Large spinnaker area: 105m2.

“We live in exciting times”