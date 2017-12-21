Environment Agency seeks boaters’ views on 5 year navigation charges plan  

Boaters who keep their vessels on Environment Agency (EA) run waterways have until 26 January 2018 to make their views known

The owners of the 26,000 boats kept on Environment Agency (EA) managed waterways in the UK are being asked for their view on proposed boat registration charges.

The government agency is consulting on the charges, which are scheduled to come into effect in April 2018, as part of a wider review into the cost of EA permits and business charges.

The EA said the consultation will help it develop proposals that reflect boat owners’ expectations and concerns.

Among the rivers managed by the EA are the Medway, Thames, Wye, River Stour and Great Ouse.

Legally, all boat owners who use or keep their vessels on EA waterways have to register them. Boat insurance and a Boat Safety Scheme certificate are also required.

The National Navigation Manager for the Environment Agency,Mark Ormrod, said the review is necessary because the amount the EA spends on the navigation service ‘needs to more closely reflect the full cost of providing it’.

‘We’re notifying our boating customers about the consultation, and it’s important we gather as many views as possible. We already know our customers would like to have greater certainty about the charges they’ll be asked to pay in the future and a five year plan will help us provide them with some reassurance,’ he explained.

‘We are keen to explore how we can simplify our charging regime, improve the consistency across our various waterways, and to develop our understanding of other changes our customers would like to see,’ added Omrod.

Boat owners have until 26 January 2018 to make their views known.

Further consultation on these proposals is planned for later in 2018.