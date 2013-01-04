Entries open for the 2013 Round the Island Race

First official entry is an Evolution 26 yacht called Redshank

The Island Sailing Club opened its entries for the 82nd J.P. Morgan



Asset Management Round the Island Race at 12.01a.m. this morning.

The first entry to be approved and processed was Redshank, a Devon-based 30-year-old Evolution 26, owned and raced by Stuart Palmer.



Mr Palmer, 47,



who is self-employed, married and with two young children, is entering



the Race for the first time but has two crew members who have competed before.

His crewmates are Julian Weyer Brown, who won the family class with his yacht Coral of Teignmouth in 2006 and Mathew



Owen, who competed and finished last year helming Moon-Stream.

Mr Palmer said: ‘We race at our



home club and at the Torbay Regatta but the Round the Island Race is the



biggest event for us to compete in. Even the delivery trip from Devon is a big



adventure.

‘During 2012 we achieved 2nd in the Cruiser Class at



Torbay Week and won ‘Fleet 2’ at our local club, Teign Corinthian Yacht Club.

‘We consider these very good results given the age of the boat and third-hand



sails.’

Early



bird entries remain open until midnight on 2 February when standard entry fees



then apply through to midnight on 11 May.

Final entry numbers for this year’s



Race, taking place on Saturday 1 June, are expected to be in the region of



1,700 with around 16,000 sailors competing across this massive fleet.

Competitors



enter from around the world to race the 50 nautical miles from the famous Royal



Yacht Squadron line in Cowes, Isle of Wight.

The massive fleet heads west to



the Needles, often flying their colourful spinnakers, and everyone finishes



back in Cowes.

The majority of the fleet will take many hours to complete



the Race however, there will be teams challenging the existing course records.



These still stand at:



3hrs 53mins and 05secs for a monohull, set by Mike Slade on ICAP



Leopard



in 2008

3hrs 53mins and 05secs for a monohull, set by Mike Slade on ICAP Leopard in 2008

3hrs 08mins 29secs for a multihull, set by Francis Joyon in 2001



aboard Dexia Eure et Loire

Rod



Nicholls, the Commodore of the Island Sailing Club and Principal Race Officer



for the 2013 Round the Island Race, said: ‘The



Race Management Team takes this opportunity to wish you all a very Happy New



Year as we look forward to another memorable and successful Race day on 1st



June.’

This



year, organisers have combined with Race Partners to run a free-to-enter



prize draw for the duration of the Tullett Prebon London Boat Show (From 12 – 20 January).

The draw can be entered every day on the Henri Lloyd stand A112 and prizes up for grabs include:



Island Sailing Club – One free Race entry for 2013

Island Sailing Club – One free Race entry for 2013

J.P. Morgan – £3000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA

J.P. Morgan – £3000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA

Henri Lloyd – Official Race Jacket and Cap

Henri Lloyd – Official Race Jacket and Cap

Timex – A Watch

Timex – A Watch

A Sailing Logic skipper for a day’s coaching on your own boat to



prepare you & your crew for the 2013 Race

A Sailing Logic skipper for a day’s coaching on your own boat to prepare you & your crew for the 2013 Race

A signed copy of Dame Ellen MacArthur’s book ‘Full Circle’

A signed copy of Dame Ellen MacArthur’s book ‘Full Circle’

Ben Ainslie #benandrita – Pair of Port & Starboard Socks

Ben Ainslie #benandrita – Pair of Port & Starboard Socks

Haven Knox-Johnston – A Henri Lloyd Kit Bag

Haven Knox-Johnston – A Henri Lloyd Kit Bag

Old Pulteney – A bottle of 12 year-old Whisky

Old Pulteney – A bottle of 12 year-old Whisky

A Raymarine 101E Radio

Visit the Round the Island event website.