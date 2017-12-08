Editor’s welcome to the latest issue – now on sale

Strutting their stuff - the editor's welcome to the January 2018 issue of Practical Boat Owner

Congratulations to UK firm Scanstrut for picking up top prize at the DAME awards in November 2017.

The company collaborated with fellow Brits, RS Sailing, on the Connect Conversion Kit, which enables the lift-keel RS Venture Connect dinghy/dayboat, to be adapted for a wide range of disabled sailors quickly and easily.

The kit comprises an electric tiller pilot arm, an electric captive-reel mainsheet winch, a pair of rechargable batteries and a choice of control devices – either joystick or sip-and-puff headset.

There’s no ground-breaking new technology involved, but the kit is modular, flexible and easy to install. The power pack sits in a waterproof suitcase that is quick and easy to connect and has a recharger built in.

The seating is also modular, which makes switching from single, central chair to double chair mode, or even chair-less mode, simple and easy. In short, it will encourage more sailing centres to invest in disabled sailing.

It was a worthy winner and perhaps goes to show that it is new thinking rather than new technology that is often what it takes to make sailing more accessible.

We’ll be looking at this in more detail as part of our powered deck gear guide in the next issue.

And on the topic of attractive new design, take a look at the photo below and our feature on page 60. Boatbuilder Tom Owen and his wife Lorraine worked tirelessly over the course of nine months to build the 30-footer Thea in epoxy-sheathed wood.

It’s an inspirational story – we always like to hear from readers undertaking new builds and restorations of any sort.