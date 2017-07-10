Deganwy Marina is up for sale

One of the most modern marinas in North Wales is being offered for sale by The Crown Estate, with a guide price of £2,500,000.
Deganwy Marina, on the Conwy Estuary, is fully equipped with pontoons, boat stands, yacht cradles, a travel hoist and automatic tidal gate.
Originally developed in 2004, the marina is an important part of the leisure and tourism industry in North Wales and is currently operated by Quay Marinas Limited which has attained a 5 Gold Anchors award from The Yacht Harbour Association.
Rod Perons of joint agents Cooke & Arkwright said: ‘The sale of Deganwy Marina offers a fantastic opportunity for a new owner.
‘The marina is equipped with 165 pontoon berths, a modern marina building with showroom, offices and on-shore facilities, all being of high quality, plus hardstanding / dry stack area and car parking. Adjoining a prestigious development including the 4 star Quay Hotel and Spa, the marina enjoys the exclusive atmosphere sought after by the discerning sailor.’
The scenic location faces 13th Century Conwy Castle and Snowdonia National Park, while North Wales offers superb sailing waters and facilities all along the coast with the harbours of Pwllheli, Caernarfon, Conwy, Porthmadog, Aberdovey, Barmouth, Holyhead and Beaumaris all within easy reach for experienced sailors.
The marina is being marketed for sale freehold on behalf of The Crown Estate by joint agents Cooke & Arkwright.