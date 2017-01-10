Dame Ellen MacArthur launches new sailing challenge for cancer patients

One hundred young people in recovery from cancer will be taking part in an extraordinary challenge – sailing around Britain in a national relay, celebrating achievement and realising potential.
Round Britain 2017 is being run by the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, a national charity which takes young people aged between eight and 24 from across the UK on sailing and other water-based adventures to help them rebuild their confidence after cancer treatment.
The project is being announced today by Dame Ellen MacArthur, who will be a special guest on the London Boat Show stage at 1.15pm for Sailing Uncovered – Live! with presenter Alec Wilkinson and fellow guests Will Harris and Sam Matson from Vendee 2020 Vision.
In order to help more young people in recovery from cancer in the long term, the voyage aims to increase national awareness by visiting towns and cities around the UK during the four-month endeavour. Building new skills and forging long-lasting friendships, her crew will also visit cancer treatment centres meeting people still in recovery and discussing possibilities after treatment.
Ann, a young person who has sailed with the Trust over several years, said: ‘It was so easy to talk to the other young people. We were a close-knit team who spent a lot of time together and I could really open up. I knew they understood what I was saying without me having to explain it. The friendships are different to my other friendships; more intimate because we all have this thing in common only we know. My teachers saw the change in me. I was more easy going, I joined more clubs and was getting other people to join in too. I stopped being the kid in the corner.’
Dame Ellen MacArthur said: ‘Round Britain is about a lot more than sailing – it is about rebuilding the confidence, self-belief and independence of those involved – bringing back in to focus positive options which have been unimaginable during treatment.’
Recovering from the long-term impacts of treatment extend far beyond the physical. Research shows that 90% of young people in recovery from cancer feel isolated and over 60% are worried about the impact on their education or future employment. Providing the opportunity to participate in a team activity alongside peers with similar experiences can really help individuals improve their ability to plan a future.
From May to September the voyage will visit over 60 towns and ports where the crew, many sailing in their local area, will take part in events and activities, catch up with other who have been supported by the Trust over the past 14 years and visit friends and supporters throughout the UK. At every stage during Round Britain 2017 the Trust will be inviting local communities to be a part of the adventure.
Since the Trust’s inception 14 years ago, they have supported 1,559 young people in recovery from cancer. However, for every one young person the Trust can support there are nine they cannot. This ambitious team challenge aims to change that by encouraging more people to get involved.
Dame Ellen added: ‘The Trust aims to rebuild young people’s confidence through positive, shared experiences. The local welcomes to the crew, wherever you are in the UK will be a huge part of this experience. We would love everyone to be part of the adventure and get involved, every individual moment, throughout the UK will make difference. And to ensure we can reach more young people who need support in the future, please share our story on social media.’
To find out more about Round Britain 2017, view some of the ports the crew will be visiting and follow the young people’s journey, please visit ellenmacarthurcancertrust.org
Ben’s story: The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Four year's after undergoing surgery and treatment for a brain tumour, sailing has boosted Ben Baldry's confidence
Longest day, longest Round the Island Race ever
Light winds turned the 2014 event into an endurance test with the slowest ever winner; 715 finishers and 791 retirees
Ellen MacArthur features in conservation documentary
BBC4 screens program about endangered Albatross
Dame Ellen lands on BBC’s Desert Island
Tune in to BBC iPlayer for one week after this morning's broadcast
Around Britain in a 16-foot dinghy
Ellen Macarthur to greet 21-year-old
Chris Jacks takes on Great Britain for his first solo sail
Previously the most the 30-year-old had ever sailed single-handed was for an hour on the River Mersey.
Ian Walker is YJA Yachtsman of the Year
Boating cartoonist Mike Peyton, Volvo Ocean Race skipper Ian Walker and young sailor Eleanor Poole were celebrated at the YJA…
1,584 boats signed up for Round the Island Race
A total of 1,584 boats are signed up to race around Isle of Wight tomorrow for the 84th edition of…
Tikka’s Travels round-Britain adventure on home stretch
The Pointon family have been joined by record-breaking, round-the-world yachtswoman Jeanne Socrates for the last leg of their Tikka's Around…
Old Gaffers round-Britain sail update
The Jubilee challenge has met with challenging weather
The PBO Great UK Antifouling Showdown
20 antifouling paints tested in 13 UK locations: which works best where you keep your boat?
Turn to Starboard challengers’ homecoming
A crew of military veterans are set to return to Falmouth this weekend after a 2,000-mile tall ship voyage around…
Tributes paid to yacht designer Mike Pocock
Tributes paid to Mike Pocock, long-distance cruiser, yacht designer, and former OCC Commodore, who has passed away.